California deputies help dumpster-diving bear escape
KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies in Northern California have helped a massive dumpster-diving bear get out of a sticky situation.
Placer County sheriff’s deputies found the bear trapped Monday in a locked trash bin in Kings Beach, on Lake Tahoe’s northern shore.
Video the agency posted to Facebook shows a deputy shining a flashlight on the dumpster and the bear suddenly popping its head out. As the startled deputy jumps back, others laugh and say “whoa!”
They recognize it as the bear they’ve dubbed “T-Shirt” for a patch of white fur on its chest. The agency says the animal has had run-ins with deputies before.
They unlock the dumpster from a distance and fling open one of the doors. The bear is stuck in a smaller opening in the top of one of the doors, but eventually drops down, pushes it open and lumbers out.
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: