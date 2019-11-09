OFFERS
Arizona grassland may be landing site for Boeing spacecraft

In this image made from a video provided by NASA Boeing tests the launch abort system of the Starliner capsule in White Sands Missile Range in N.M., on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The capsule carried no astronauts Monday morning, just a test dummy. (NASA via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 1:45 p.m.

WILLCOX, Ariz. — A flat desert grassland in southeastern Arizona is being considered as a potential landing site for a new reusable spacecraft.

Boeing representatives plan a public meeting Wednesday evening at the Willcox Community Center to discuss the Starliner spacecraft potentially touching down in the Willcox Playa area.

Other possible landing sites include White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, Dugway Proving Ground in Utah and Edwards Air Force Base in California.

About 65 miles east of Tucson, Willcox Playa is winter habitat for thousands of migratory sandhill cranes.

The Starliner capsule made a safety test flight Monday at White Sands.

The capsule is due for a test flight next month to the International Space Station with a dummy and some cargo on board.

