Why are flags at half-staff today, Nov. 8, 2019
Governor Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 for the Celebration of Life ceremony for Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Detention Officer Gene Lee, who died in the line of duty.
The celebration of life event will take place at 1 p.m. at the Comerica Theater in Phoenix.
Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a videotaped statement that Daniel Davitt, 59, attacked Lee without provocation by grabbing Lee by his throat from behind and knocking his feet out from under him.
Penzone said Lee's head hit the cement floor and he never regained consciousness.
Penzone called Lee's death "tragic and egregious" and called Davitt "a criminal predator with no respect for authority, human life or the community."
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute to Lee.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration
