Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11

A Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Prescott on Monday, Nov. 11.

An opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. on the main stage at Cortez St. and Union St. across from the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza and the parade will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.

The parade route is as follows:

Corner of Cortez St. and Willis

South on Cortez St. to Goodwin St.

Weston Goodwin St. to Montezuma (Whiskey Row)

North on Montezuma to Sheldon St.

For more information, visit prescott-az.gov/event/2019-veterans-day-parade.

