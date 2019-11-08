Veterans Day Parade, Nov. 11
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 1:04 p.m.
A Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Prescott on Monday, Nov. 11.
An opening ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. on the main stage at Cortez St. and Union St. across from the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza and the parade will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.
The parade route is as follows:
- Corner of Cortez St. and Willis
- South on Cortez St. to Goodwin St.
- Weston Goodwin St. to Montezuma (Whiskey Row)
- North on Montezuma to Sheldon St.
For more information, visit prescott-az.gov/event/2019-veterans-day-parade.
