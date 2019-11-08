OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 08

Suicide prevention walk set for Nov. 9 at Granite Creek Park in Prescott

People begin an Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff on Oct. 5, 2019. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Arizona Chapter has a Facebook page: facebook.com/ArizonaChapterAFSP. (AFSP Facebook/Courtesy)

SARA ANDERSON, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 10 a.m.

I am attending Prescott’s Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk on Saturday, Nov. 9, because I lost one of my best friends to suicide while we were both serving in the Air Force.

My friend was only 25 years old when she killed herself. Her death was a complete shock to me, and I had no idea that she was struggling.

And I am not alone.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. military, according to national resources.

The stigma surrounding suicide is enormous within the military. Service members can be disqualified from their jobs if they receive certain mental health diagnoses.

Commanders also have access to their subordinates’ mental health information and so service members cannot seek mental health treatment without worrying about whether or not their job will be affected.

This prevents many men and women in uniform from seeking help in the first place.

In order to decrease the stigma surrounding suicide both in and out of the military, we need to ensure that we are spreading accurate information, and not perpetuating the many myths and misconceptions about suicide.

Here are a few common myths, according to national mental health experts:

Myth 1 – Asking someone if they are suicidal will put the thought in their head and make them suicidal.

This is false. If you suspect that someone is considering suicide, it is very important to directly ask the question, “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” By asking this question, you are opening the door for the person to talk about how they are feeling and receive help.

Myth 2 – If someone survives a suicide attempt, they will eventually die by suicide.

This is false. Statistics show that the majority of people who survive a suicide attempt will not go on to die by suicide.

Myth 3 – People who talk or joke about suicide are not serious and are just seeking attention.

This is false. Talking about killing yourself, even in a joking manner, can be a warning sign. It’s important to take it seriously when someone talks or jokes about killing themselves. Ask them directly if they are thinking about killing themselves, and if they have a plan. If they say yes, don’t leave them alone. Take them to a mental health professional or to the emergency room.

WALK

Prescott’s Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk is an event where we can come together as a community, raise awareness about suicide, and decrease the stigma. If you have lost a loved one to suicide, this is a great opportunity to connect with others who have been affected.

This year’s walk takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Granite Creek Park.

You are not alone.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ArizonaChapterAFSP.

Information provided by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Arizona Chapter.

