Prescribed burn planned Nov. 13-15 on Bradshaw Ranger District

Fire managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to burn on Wednesday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 15. Areas likely impacted by smoke will be Prescott, Thumb Butte, Copper Basin, Groom Creek and Walker.

All burning will be dependent on appropriate current and expected weather conditions to achieve the desired fire effects.

Fire managers plan to complete only one of the two burns listed below and will determine on Tuesday which burn will occur.

Watershed RX — First entry burn. About 400 acres located 2 miles south of Prescott and 1 mile northeast of Groom Creek. Vegetation consists of ponderosa pine, along with pockets of chaparral and grass. Smoke will be visible and could delay travel on Senator Highway, Walker Road and areas immediately surrounding the burn area including the Watershed Trail #299.

Deering RX — First entry burn. About 277 acres located 6 miles west of Prescott near Thumb Butte. Vegetation consists of ponderosa pine, along with pockets of chaparral and grass. Smoke will be visible and could delay travel along Thumb Butte Road and areas immediately surrounding the burn area.

While daytime wind direction is difficult to predict until a day or two before a burn, night time and early morning smoke impacts are expected to occur in low lying areas of Prescott, Thumb Butte, Copper Basin, Groom Creek and Walker.

No road or trail closures are expected, but the Forest Service ask the public to use caution when traveling in and around the burn areas; and to use alternate routes and trails. Drivers should obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of all prescribed burn units as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

Prescribed fires are one of the most effective tools available to resource managers for restoring fire-adapted ecosystems. These burns will mimic natural fires by reducing hazardous fuels accumulations, and reintroduce fire into a fire dependent system; recycling nutrients and increasing habitat diversity. Prescribed fires are managed with firefighter and public safety as the first priority.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather forecasts, fuels moisture levels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted to the following social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest: Facebook (www.facebook.com/PrescottNF) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/PrescottNF?lang=en).

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.