Prescott Winter Farmers Market Saturday, Nov. 9
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 11:49 a.m.
The Prescott Winter Farmers Market is held at the Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., parking lot D in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through April 25, 2020.
Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market.
Free to attend for all ages. For more information, visit prescottfarmersmarket.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: