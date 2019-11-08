Prescott Winter Farmers Market Saturday, Nov. 9

The Prescott Winter Farmers Market is held at the Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., parking lot D in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through April 25, 2020.

Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market.

Free to attend for all ages. For more information, visit prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.