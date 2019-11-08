OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Veterans Day Parade set for downtown Nov. 11

Prescott salutes veterans with a parade each year (pictured is the American Legion entry from 2018), and this year’s Veterans Day Parade will be the largest — with nearly 100 entries downtown on Monday, Nov. 11. This year’s parade theme is: “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Never Forget Their Service.” (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier, file)

Prescott salutes veterans with a parade each year (pictured is the American Legion entry from 2018), and this year’s Veterans Day Parade will be the largest — with nearly 100 entries downtown on Monday, Nov. 11. This year’s parade theme is: “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Never Forget Their Service.” (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 7:23 p.m.

In the largest Veterans Day Parade ever in downtown Prescott, nearly 100 entries are expected to take to the streets Monday, Nov. 11.

While the Prescott Veterans Day Parade typically attracts 80 or more entries, Prescott Recreation Services Manager Michelle Stacy-Schroeder said this year’s event has 97 entries signed up to participate.

“That is the most ever,” she said, adding that last year’s parade had 82 entries.

This year’s lineup will include everything from the popular Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s ROTC groups to a new entry from the Arizona National Guard to marching bands.

Stacy-Schroeder estimates that the parade annually attracts 2,000 to 4,000 spectators to downtown.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m. on a stage at the intersection of Cortez and Union streets, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m., and circling the Yavapai County Courthouse plaza area.

The opening ceremonies will feature comments from a number of local officials, including State Sen. Karen Fann who will serve as master of ceremonies, Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, and VA Medical Center Director Barbara Oemcke.

This year’s parade theme is: “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Never Forget Their Service.”

photo

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, will be master of ceremonies for the 2019 Veterans Day Parade. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier, file)

The five grand marshals — all local men in their 80s — include:

• John McKinney, who served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. McKinney, the current commander of the Korean War Veterans Association-H. Edward Reeves Chapter 311, is a Purple Heart recipient who served at the Battle of Heartbreak Ridge. McKinney, 89, has been a resident of Prescott since 2004.

• George Thyden, 88, who retired as a major in the U.S. Marine Corps. He currently serves as the 1st vice commander of the Korean War Veterans Association-H. Edward Reeves Chapter 11. Thyden lives in Chino Valley.

• Jack Palmer, who served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. Palmer currently serves as 2nd vice commander of the Korean War Veterans Association-H. Edward Reeves Chapter 311. He is a resident of Prescott and is 85.

• Bruce Bikson, 88, who served as an aviation ordnance airman in the U.S. Navy. Bikson, the current judge advocate for the Korean War Veterans Association-H. Edward Reeves Chapter 311, lives in Prescott Valley.

• Chuck Stohr, 83, who served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a past commander of the Korean War Veterans Association-H. Edward Reeves Chapter 11, and is a resident of Prescott.

The parade entries consist of seven categories, including:

• Fraternal or Military Organizations;

• Motorized Groups;

• Music;

• Marching Units;

• Hospital entries by Veterans;

• Non-Profit Organizations; and,

• Commercial / Business.

Each category will have a first-place winner, and all entries will compete for a best-overall award.

A city news release urges the public to attend the annual parade. “There will be a main stage, and free covered seating for veterans on Cortez Street at Union,” the news release states. “Everyone is invited to attend, and encouraged to wear patriotic colors.”

City of Prescott offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The news release adds that the Solid Waste Division will be collecting residential trash and recyclables on Monday, and commercial routes will also be serviced that day. “Please have your containers curbside by 6 a.m.,” the release adds.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Entries sought for Prescott’s annual Veterans Day Parade
Column: Previous column led to visit by South Koreans
Obituary: H. Edward Reeves
Prescott woman gives back to vets, organization her husband helped found
Letter: Group honored vets with Warrior Medals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries