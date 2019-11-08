Listen to local talent, enjoy a cup of coffee at Coffeehouse Concert, Nov. 10
Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.
This concert features Linda Bilque's unique ""Low Country Lonesome"" sound. Linda has released five commercial albums, each one telling stories of life on the road; of having loved and lost and those who were left behind.
This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.
For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.
