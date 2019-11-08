Letter: Gun control doesn’t work

Editor:

This Mexico horror is interesting, tragic beyond belief, and proof that gun control does not work. Mexico’s president has his head hidden in the sand, while his country is continually torn apart by common and vicious criminals... He touts: “Hugs not guns.”

These Americans, who were just massacred, were Latter Day Fundamentalists, who by their own religious choice, left the relatively safe “states” (Utah, Texas or Arizona) for the wild land and “freedom” that Mexico offered. They chose to be there, out of a religious commitment. They must have known, by such a choice: they were in Harm’s Way... and by the totally restrictive firearms laws of Mexico, they could NEVER defend themselves.

Who would place their family in such a horrible place, where only a prayer could keep you safe? Here, before us, has occurred something that none of us could have imagined, that women and children, could be so massacred! However, that is the stark reality of the level of depravity that is allowed to exist in Mexico. Their president has again declined our offer to help stop this horror; could it be that he fears his own assassination on the horizon?

Stuff like this resulted in U.S. Army’s Gen. Black Jack Pershing going into Mexico 100 years ago... to get Poncho Villa and his ilk.

Mexico is the example of what happens when a free and armed citizen is denied firearms. So here one must ponder, the same American politicians who refuse to support building a wall (to separate our citizens from their vicious criminals)... are the same very folks, who wish to disarm us.

Rick Hartman

Prescott