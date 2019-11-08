OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Gun control doesn’t work

Originally Published: November 8, 2019 8:34 p.m.

Editor:

This Mexico horror is interesting, tragic beyond belief, and proof that gun control does not work. Mexico’s president has his head hidden in the sand, while his country is continually torn apart by common and vicious criminals... He touts: “Hugs not guns.”

These Americans, who were just massacred, were Latter Day Fundamentalists, who by their own religious choice, left the relatively safe “states” (Utah, Texas or Arizona) for the wild land and “freedom” that Mexico offered. They chose to be there, out of a religious commitment. They must have known, by such a choice: they were in Harm’s Way... and by the totally restrictive firearms laws of Mexico, they could NEVER defend themselves.

Who would place their family in such a horrible place, where only a prayer could keep you safe? Here, before us, has occurred something that none of us could have imagined, that women and children, could be so massacred!  However, that is the stark reality of the level of depravity that is allowed to exist in Mexico. Their president has again declined our offer to help stop this horror; could it be that he fears his own assassination on the horizon? 

Stuff like this resulted in U.S. Army’s Gen. Black Jack Pershing going into Mexico 100 years ago... to get Poncho Villa and his ilk.

Mexico is the example of what happens when a free and armed citizen is denied firearms. So here one must ponder, the same American politicians who refuse to support building a wall (to separate our citizens from their vicious criminals)... are the same very folks, who wish to disarm us. 

Rick Hartman

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries