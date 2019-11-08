Letter: Beep, beep, beep
Editor:
The article about the new diagonal crosswalk at Montezuma and Gurley mentioned the installation of an “audible signal” to help with pedestrian safety. I agree that safety should be top priority, but do we need a loud audible beep or a voice telling pedestrians what to do? I have been in other cities, big cities, that have an audible signal, and it is loud and annoying and forever beeping.
Let’s hope that the traffic engineering department considers the peaceful setting on a historic intersection as something to also consider when implementing the signs, lights, sensors, striping and signals. BEEP... BEEP... BEEP...
William X Waldrom
Prescott
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: