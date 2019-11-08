Letter: Beep, beep, beep

Editor:

The article about the new diagonal crosswalk at Montezuma and Gurley mentioned the installation of an “audible signal” to help with pedestrian safety. I agree that safety should be top priority, but do we need a loud audible beep or a voice telling pedestrians what to do? I have been in other cities, big cities, that have an audible signal, and it is loud and annoying and forever beeping.

Let’s hope that the traffic engineering department considers the peaceful setting on a historic intersection as something to also consider when implementing the signs, lights, sensors, striping and signals. BEEP... BEEP... BEEP...

William X Waldrom

Prescott