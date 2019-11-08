Hamilton: Nutcracker Suite more like Gloria Allred’s law office

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Nutcracker Suite will play in Hollywood at the Dolby Theater starting early in December this year. The Christmas classic stars a guest ballerina from San Francisco. It’s tough to get men in L.A. to come to the Nutcracker Suite because most of us just assume it’s Gloria Allred’s law office.

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos denied reports he’s going to move the NFL team to England. One of the teams is going. The NFL wants to put a team in London so Americans will have a team to root for if the Democrats defeat Trump and all the Republicans move back to England.

House Chairman Adam Schiff looked very tired Wednesday while announcing open hearings next week on the Ukraine phone call. Our body clocks are still adjusting to the time change from last week. Daylight Savings is toughest on Democrats because it gives Trump an extra hour in office.

Governor Ralph Northam declared Virginia a Blue State after Democratic wins Tuesday. This after Justin Trudeau held on in Canada’s elections. Candidates in 2020 are going through their scrapbooks searching for any old photos of themselves in blackface that will help get them elected, too.

The Department of Transportation predicts a record eighty million Americans will be traveling on Thanksgiving.

The Puritan settlers started the holiday feast tradition four centuries ago. The first turkeys weren’t wild, they just went crazy when they found out what we planned to do with them.

Christian comedian John Crist canceled his tour after women from his audiences accused him of seducing them after the show. He performs before Christian audiences in large hotel banquet halls. Jimmy Swaggert could only dream of preaching in a sanctuary with hotel rooms right upstairs.

An Air Europe flight from Holland to Madrid was intercepted Tuesday after a false hijacking alarm. To me, the most life-chilling scare is a scare at thirty thousand feet. It’s like that feeling you get when the guy next to you on the plane tells you he is on his way to testify against the Clintons.

ABC News reporter Amy Robach was caught on a hidden camera video Tuesday complaining the network scrapped her interview with a Jeffrey Epstein accuser to appease Prince Andrew. It’s widely believed that Epstein left a suicide note behind in his jail cell. It read, I did not commit suicide.

A McDonald’s restaurant in Switzerland accidentally showed a porno movie to its customers on the restaurant’s video screen, instead of the scheduled local sports show. Reaction was swift. Three of the customers walked right up to the cashier and asked if the Happy Ending comes with fries.

A Qunnipiac poll out Wednesday showing Elizabeth Warren in first place in Iowa, with Mayor Pete second, trailed by Bernie and then Biden in fourth place. Liz released details of her Medicare for All plan this week. It states that if you like your medicine man, you can keep your medicine man.

Jane Fonda’s fourth arrest protesting Trump policies Monday reflected her family’s long-time commitment to leftist causes. In August her brother Peter Fonda made good on his 2016 promise to leave this country if Donald Trump was elected president. His tombstone reads Mission Accomplished.