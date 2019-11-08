Fields of Remembrance annual Veterans program, Nov. 10
A musical Veterans program to honor all servicemen and women
The annual Chino Valley Veterans program will be held at St. Catherine Laboure Church, 2062 AZ-89 in Chino Valley from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 10th.
The Chino Valley Community Choir, under the musical direction of Therese Holladay, Michael Nowak and Barbara Freund, will present this commemorative program of familiar patriotic songs, "God Bless America" and "America the beautiful" as well as songs to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Included are WWI songs made popular by the D-day Darlings and Vera Lynn. "Wherever you are" (The Military Wives Prayer) will also be presented by the chorus women.
Short excerpts from historical speeches by Churchill, General Eisenhower and President Franklin D. Roosevelt and from Reagan's 40th anniversary of D-day speech will be given by powerful orators from Temple B'rith in Prescott and Chino Valley Methodist Church.
A free will offering will benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation which helps our Veterans and their families.
For more information, visit stcatherinecv.org.
