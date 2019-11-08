Developer: Hilton Garden Inn on track for fall 2020 opening

After months of mostly underground and foundation work, the Hilton Garden Inn site in downtown Prescott has now entered its vertical-building phase.

An elevator shaft and stairwell recently appeared at the downtown-Prescott site of the Hilton Garden Inn, and walls are expected to begin going up soon.

Hotel developer Shane Shumway of WSH Hospitality said Thursday, Nov. 7, that another stairwell would be constructed soon, and the framing and steel beams for the walls would begin within the next one to two weeks.

He expects the building to be enclosed with a roof by about February or March 2020.

“We’re still anticipating to be open by fall of next year,” Shumway said, noting that the project is now about 20% complete.

START OF VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION

Construction work got underway this past summer at the hotel location at the corner of Montezuma and Sheldon streets in downtown Prescott.

While much of early work focused largely on groundwork and underground utilities, the tall elevator and stairwell shafts appeared in the past week or two — commanding attention along Prescott’s busy Montezuma Street.

Indeed, the height of the building was a point of controversy leading up to the start of construction.

The developers reduced the height during the review process from the initially-proposed 70 feet to 55 feet. Still, the scale of the 101-room building along Montezuma Street continued to raise concerns throughout the planning-and-zoning phase.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes, who has worked with the developer on the adjacent park improvements, says the hotel height is consistent with the area. “It is a pretty tall building, but it fits in with the architecture downtown,” he said.

During the several-month-long review process, developers dealt with various issues, and an amended agreement for the project ultimately won unanimous approval by City Council in January 2019.

WALKABLE AREA

With construction now well underway, Shumway expressed enthusiasm this week about the location.

“It’s a great walkable area,” he said, pointing to the proximity of Granite Creek Park, the Sam Hill Warehouse, and the railroad trestle.

Baynes also emphasized the recreational potential for the area.

“I’m really excited about it,” he said. “It will have a great impact on the downtown area.”

All along, city officials have stressed that the hotel was one piece of a larger rejuvenation of the area near Granite Creek Park.

PARK IMPROVEMENTS

During an Oct. 31 report to Prescott Parks and Recreation Board, Baynes presented artist renderings on the splash pad and adjoining railroad-themed playground and restroom.

He pointed out that the city has allocated $1 million for improvements to the park area that is known as West Granite Creek Park.

About half of the total allocation will go toward the splash pad and playground planned along Montezuma Street, while the other $500,000 will go toward the area across the creek that has been earmarked for a community-event area and possible farmers’ market spaces.

Underground waterlines have already been installed to the splash pad area, Baynes said, noting that the developers are responsible for 50% of the cost of the splash pad, while the city will cover the other 50%.

The park improvements are expected to take about four months to complete, and Baynes said the construction likely would get started in about June 2020 — to be complete by fall.

He told the Parks and Recreation Board that the city and developers are planning a joint hotel and park grand opening in about September/October 2020.

In line with the improvements, Baynes said the city is considering a new name for the West Granite Creek Park area.

“We’ve talked with the developer and city manager about renaming this side of the park; we’re thinking maybe Creekside Park,” Baynes told the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Also in conjunction with the new park features, the city is working on a master plan for the entire Granite Creek corridor from Aubrey Street to Granite Creek Park.