OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Congress approves bill expanding animal cruelty law

In this June 19, 2019 file photo, a dog taken from a property in Klingerstown, Pa., looks out from its cage during an animal cruelty investigation. Congress has passed a bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

In this June 19, 2019 file photo, a dog taken from a property in Klingerstown, Pa., looks out from its cage during an animal cruelty investigation. Congress has passed a bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 6:20 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Congress has passed a bill making certain types of animal cruelty a federal felony.

The bill would expand a 2010 law that made creation or distribution of "animal crushing" videos illegal. The new bill would make the underlying acts of cruelty a federal crime.

The Senate unanimously passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act on Tuesday, two weeks after the House passed it on a voice vote.

Florida Reps. Ted Deutch and Vern Buchanan sponsored the bill. Deutch, a Democrat, said it "sends a clear message that our society does not accept cruelty against animals" and noted that the bill received overwhelming support from both parties.

Reader poll

How do you feel about Congress passing a bill making some types of animal cruelty a federal felony?

See results

Buchanan, a Republican, said "The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump.

Holly Gann, director of federal affairs at the advocacy group Animal Wellness Action, said the measure was long overdue.

"We as a nation should have no tolerance for animal abuse, and the PACT Act will allow federal authorities to stop heinous crimes when they occur on the federal level," Gann said in a statement.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who shepherded the bill with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called it a major victory to stop animal cruelty and make communities safer.

"Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties," Toomey said in a statement.

"There's no place in a civilized society for maiming and torturing animals— period," Blumenthal added.

The PACT Act would prohibit extreme acts of cruelty when they occur in interstate commerce or on federal property and cracks down on the sexual abuse of animals. While current federal law bans the sale or distribution of videos showing animals being crushed, burned or tortured, it does not prohibit the underlying conduct.

Law enforcement agencies including the National Sheriffs' Association and Fraternal Order of Police endorsed the bill, citing a well-documented connection between animal cruelty and violence against people.

The act is limited to interstate commerce and federal property and would not interfere with local animal cruelty laws or enforcement, supporters said.

A White House spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bill would boost penalty for cruelty to pets
New law aimed at preventing animal cruelty draws praise from Prescott-area officials
After shootings, Congress again weighs gun violence response
Column: Lawmakers target animals again
Column: FBI calls animal cruelty 'crime against society'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries