Sat, Nov. 09
Colorado beats Arizona State 81-71 in Shanghai
College Men's Basketball

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 11:55 p.m.

McKinley Wright IV scored 17 points, Tyler Bey had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Colorado pulled away to beat short-handed Arizona State 81-71 in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Sun Devils and Buffaloes opened the season in Shanghai for the fifth year of the Pac-12’s Global Initiative. Though they’re conference teams, the game did not count in the Pac-12 standings.

Arizona State was at a disadvantage before it ever started, playing without forwards Romello White and Taeshon Cherry for violating team rules prior to the China trip.

Colorado took advantage by working the ball inside and getting to the rim early while building a 17-point lead.

The Sun Devils revved up their transition game during a big second-half run to tie it, but Colorado pulled away over the final 6½ minutes.

Wright finished with seven assists and five rebounds.

Arizona State’s Remy Martin had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Rob Edwards added 20 points.

Exploiting Arizona State’s lack of inside presence, the Buffaloes went on a 15-3 run while building a 42-29 halftime lead behind Schwartz’s 13 points. Colorado then stretched it to 17 in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Sun Devils finally got their up-tempo game going midway through the second half, getting out on the break and hitting 3s in transition during a 15-2 run to pull within 52-51.

Arizona State tied it and kept Colorado within reach until the Buffaloes used a 7-0 run to stretch the lead back to 10.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State was able to make a run despite having two starting frontcourt players on the bench, but the lack of depth and size were too much to overcome.

Colorado showed off its depth and versatility to open the season with solid victory in China.

UP NEXT

Arizona State hosts Central Connecticut State on Thursday.

Colorado hosts San Diego on Nov. 16.

