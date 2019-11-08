Church News: Week of Nov. 9, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church for our Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., adult bible study of systematic theology. Jump in at any point. All are welcome. Experience a warm family worship experience Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

The Center for Spiritual Living honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. All are welcome! Worship Services - Contemporary 9 a.m. and Traditional 11 a.m. Sunday School - Children 9:15 a.m. and Adult 10 a.m. Refreshments after services. Adult Bible Study Mondays at 10 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South. 928-636-2969 for more information.

“We” 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Bev Bostrom, Miriel Manning, and Kelsey Wilkes will share their experiences at the annual meeting of our Unitarian Universalist Association in Spokane. You will leave with “We” questions to ponder in your life and spiritual journey.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, Since 1879, 148 S. Marina St. Prescott at the downtown plaza. Join our Bible inspired worship on Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Spirited Sunday School classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks 10:30 a.m. Our God is good…praise Him! New in town check us out.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Christmas arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16. Crafters are needed. Proceeds from table fee will go to the Youth Ministry for Mission trips. Public welcome to attend. Call Cheryl at 928-830-9648.

Prescott Life Church is sponsoring a GriefShare “Surviving the Holidays” group from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2200 N. Highway 89, Prescott. To register, text “HOPE” to 928-848-2117 or call for further information.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, is proud to present an audition workshop for children ages 3rd grade to age 18 at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, for children who want to gain experience with the audition process. Contact Kelsey Claire at aztrinitystudents@gmail.com for more information.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will present “Plant Based Health & Wellness” at the 11 a.m. Service. Author Rick McKeon shares his journey from obesity, heart disease and Stage 3 kidney failure back to good health in order to pursue his many passions during retirement. Marlee Terry is the musician.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are nonprofits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale. Come and find everything you need, great baked goods and stocking stuffer gifts, too; Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.