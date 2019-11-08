Armed to Know hosts fundraiser Nov. 11

Armed to Know, a new non-profit organization that provides free educational programming about pertinent, current topics and trend for parents and teenagers, will have its first fundraising event on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Grand Highland Hotel Ballroom beginning at 6 p.m.

The benefit will be a concert with Boston singer songwriter Chris Trapper. Tickets are $50.

The proceeds for the event will be used to cover the costs of the organization’s programs that are intended to educate and empower families and youth so they can navigate the tough topics and situations that will come their way through their adolescent years.

Trapper’s music and storytelling is promoted as a “won’t want to miss!”

Attenders will be treated to an entertaining evening combined with spirits, appreciation and a menu provided through Hawk & Hound Catering.

For more information and ticket visit armedtoknow.org.