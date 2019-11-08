Annual Jersey Lilly fundraiser auctions raise nearly $18,000

Bar lights, barbecue grills, designer bags, western paintings, Phoenix Suns tickets: They all added up to nearly $18,000 to go toward the cost of the Christmas Courthouse Lighting.

The annual fundraising event at the Jersey Lilly Saloon kicked off with a big payoff Thursday evening, Nov. 7.

Friends of Jersey Lilly organizers say the event’s two auctions — one silent, and one live — raised $17,990 that will go to pay for the Courthouse Lighting at the Yavapai County Courthouse.

And that does not even include the money that has been raised through the Christmas-bulb tickets that are sold as a part of the 12-year-old fundraiser. By mid-October, the bulbs had raised $6,000, and organizers say Thursday night’s event yielded several large bulb donations, although the totals had yet to be tabulated Friday.

Each year, the Jersey Lilly fundraiser kicks off with a popular auction event at the Whiskey Row saloon, where dozens of locals gather to bid on a host of donated items.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli started off the live auction Thursday with an energetic round of auctioneering on items ranging from a pair of Suns tickets to a Red Stripe Beer bar light.

The evening also included remarks by former Jersey Lilly owner Tommy Meredith, who launched the annual fundraiser 12 years ago after he saw a need for more lights on the courthouse plaza.

That first fundraiser brought in about $1,300, and the amount has steadily grown through the years. Last year, the campaign raised a total of $42,000, making it the single largest contributor to the Courthouse Lighting effort, which costs about $85,000 per year.

Mengarelli and Meredith also gave a tribute to longtime Friends of Jersey Lilly member Gary Edelbrock, who died Nov. 2.

Personalized bulbs and tickets for the drawing are available for: $25 for one ticket; $50 for three tickets; $100 for seven tickets; $200 for 15 tickets; $300 for 20 tickets; $400 for 30 tickets; and $500 and up for 50 tickets.

The tickets come with a chance to win a number of prizes, including a $4,000 western sculpture, a gold diamond pendant, and a set of Michelin tires. The drawing will take place at a Lights Out Party at Jersey Lilly on Jan. 16. The winners do need to be present to win.