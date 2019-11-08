OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Annual Jersey Lilly fundraiser auctions raise nearly $18,000

Mayor Greg Mengarelli was auctioneer Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the annual Christmas Courthouse Lighting fundraising event at the Jersey Lilly Saloon on Whiskey Row. The event raised nearly $18,000. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Mayor Greg Mengarelli was auctioneer Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the annual Christmas Courthouse Lighting fundraising event at the Jersey Lilly Saloon on Whiskey Row. The event raised nearly $18,000. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: November 8, 2019 9:19 p.m.

Jersey Lilly Saloon fundraiser by Courier Video

Bar lights, barbecue grills, designer bags, western paintings, Phoenix Suns tickets: They all added up to nearly $18,000 to go toward the cost of the Christmas Courthouse Lighting.

The annual fundraising event at the Jersey Lilly Saloon kicked off with a big payoff Thursday evening, Nov. 7.

Friends of Jersey Lilly organizers say the event’s two auctions — one silent, and one live — raised $17,990 that will go to pay for the Courthouse Lighting at the Yavapai County Courthouse.

And that does not even include the money that has been raised through the Christmas-bulb tickets that are sold as a part of the 12-year-old fundraiser. By mid-October, the bulbs had raised $6,000, and organizers say Thursday night’s event yielded several large bulb donations, although the totals had yet to be tabulated Friday.

Each year, the Jersey Lilly fundraiser kicks off with a popular auction event at the Whiskey Row saloon, where dozens of locals gather to bid on a host of donated items.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli started off the live auction Thursday with an energetic round of auctioneering on items ranging from a pair of Suns tickets to a Red Stripe Beer bar light.

The evening also included remarks by former Jersey Lilly owner Tommy Meredith, who launched the annual fundraiser 12 years ago after he saw a need for more lights on the courthouse plaza.

That first fundraiser brought in about $1,300, and the amount has steadily grown through the years. Last year, the campaign raised a total of $42,000, making it the single largest contributor to the Courthouse Lighting effort, which costs about $85,000 per year.

Mengarelli and Meredith also gave a tribute to longtime Friends of Jersey Lilly member Gary Edelbrock, who died Nov. 2.

Personalized bulbs and tickets for the drawing are available for: $25 for one ticket; $50 for three tickets; $100 for seven tickets; $200 for 15 tickets; $300 for 20 tickets; $400 for 30 tickets; and $500 and up for 50 tickets.

The tickets come with a chance to win a number of prizes, including a $4,000 western sculpture, a gold diamond pendant, and a set of Michelin tires. The drawing will take place at a Lights Out Party at Jersey Lilly on Jan. 16. The winners do need to be present to win.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries