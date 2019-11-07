OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  43.0 weather icon
YRMC offering free health insurance enrollment events this winter

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is sponsoring a series of free Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment Events during open enrollment, which takes place through Dec. 15. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 9:41 p.m.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is sponsoring a series of free Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment Events during open enrollment, which takes place Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.

“The people of our community are very family focused,” said Robbie Nicol, Executive Director, YRMC Community Outreach and Philanthropy. “This dedication to family inspired YRMC to offer these enrollment events. We’re very pleased to provide no-cost, expert assistance to individuals and families who want health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Our team can also help people applying for AHCCCS, Arizona’s Medicaid.”

YRMC Certified Application Counselors (CACs) will offer assistance during the following Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment events:

YRMC West Admitting – 1003 Willow Creek Road, Prescott

• Wednesday, Nov. 13, 5 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to noon

YRMC East Admitting – 7700 East Florentine Road, Prescott Valley

• Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to noon.

• Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5 to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

Those unable to attend an enrollment event can schedule an appointment with a CAC by calling YRMC at 928- 771-5151.

YRMC recommends people to bring the following items to the Health Insurance Enrollment Events:

• Social Security Numbers for everyone on the application.

• Employer and income information for all working family members (for example, pay stubs, W-2 forms, or wage and tax statements).

• Marketplace (healthcare.gov) login information (username and password) or a valid email address.

• Policy numbers for any current health insurance.

In 2020, some people may qualify for premium tax credits as well as lower monthly premiums, lower deductibles and co-payments from the Health Insurance Marketplace.

All Health Insurance Marketplace Plans include the benefits listed below:

• Ambulatory patient services (outpatient care).

• Emergency services.

• Hospitalization.

• Pregnancy, maternity and newborn care.

• Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment.

• Prescription drugs

• Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices (services and devices to help people with injuries, disabilities, or chronic conditions gain or recover mental and physical skills).

• Laboratory services.

• Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management.

• Pediatric services, including oral and vision care (adult dental and vision coverage are not considered to be essential health benefits).

Health insurance coverage begins Jan. 1 for people who sign up during open enrollment. For more information about YRMC’s Health Insurance Marketplace enrollment events, please contact 928-771-5151.

Information provided by Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

