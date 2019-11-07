OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Walk to Fight Suicide, 4th annual Out of the Darkness Walk, Nov. 9

Join the fourth annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide at AC Williams Granite Creek Park Saturday, Nov. 9. (Jason Wheeler/Courier, file)

Join the fourth annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide at AC Williams Granite Creek Park Saturday, Nov. 9. (Jason Wheeler/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 3 p.m.

Join us for the 4th annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide at AC Williams Granite Creek Park, 554 Sixth St. in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The core of the Out of the Darkness Walk is to give people the courage to open up about their own struggle or loss and the platform to change our culture’s approach to mental health. When you walk in an Out of the Darkness Walk, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.

Check-in and registration is at 9 a.m., the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Register online at afsp.org/Prescott. For more information, call 928-225-5096 or email Annmarie.boutin@prescott.edu.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

A.C. Williams Granite Creek Park

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Walk in support of suicide prevention Nov. 5
Prescott walk to fight suicide on Nov. 4
Prescott’s 2nd annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide raises twice as much as first year
Walk to fight suicide on Nov. 4
7-in-7: Rummage sale, water law, Veterans Day parade

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries