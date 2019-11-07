Walk to Fight Suicide, 4th annual Out of the Darkness Walk, Nov. 9

Join us for the 4th annual Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide at AC Williams Granite Creek Park, 554 Sixth St. in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The core of the Out of the Darkness Walk is to give people the courage to open up about their own struggle or loss and the platform to change our culture’s approach to mental health. When you walk in an Out of the Darkness Walk, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.

Check-in and registration is at 9 a.m., the opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Register online at afsp.org/Prescott. For more information, call 928-225-5096 or email Annmarie.boutin@prescott.edu.

