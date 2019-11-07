Veterans Appreciation Dinner, Elks Lodge, Nov. 9
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 6 a.m.
The Elks Lodge 330, 6245 East 2nd Street in Prescott Valley is showing their appreciation to all Vets for their service with free burgers and hot dogs to all Veterans from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
For more information, call 928-772-8660 or e-mail Vic0365@sbcglobal.net.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
Most Read
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: