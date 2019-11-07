Veterans Appreciation Dinner, Elks Lodge, Nov. 9

The Elks Lodge 330, 6245 East 2nd Street in Prescott Valley is showing their appreciation to all Vets for their service with free burgers and hot dogs to all Veterans from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

For more information, call 928-772-8660 or e-mail Vic0365@sbcglobal.net.

