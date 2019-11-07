OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rhodes announces candidacy for Yavapai County Sheriff

David Rhodes (Courtesy)

David Rhodes (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 4:07 p.m.

David Rhodes, Long-term Yavapai County resident and current Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office, has announced his candidacy for the Office of Sheriff of Yavapai County.

“I want to be the Sheriff of Yavapai County because my roots run deep in this county,” Rhodes stated in a press release. “This is where I grew up, it is where my family has had a presence since the early 1900’s, and it’s where I live. I want to play a role in preserving the things that make our county great—and public safety is a foundational element of any great community.”

After attending Yavapai College and the Reserve Academy, Rhodes was hired as a patrol deputy by the Sheriff’s Office in 1994. Over the past 25 years, Rhodes worked his way through the ranks to his current position as Chief Deputy. Rhodes is responsible for the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office and championed efforts for jail diversion, including both pre-arrest and post-arrest strategies, and the decriminalization of mental illness.

Rhodes’ professional training includes the International Association Chiefs of Police “Leadership in Police Organizations” program in 2008 and the FBI National Academy in 2011. Rhodes’ experience includes serving as the Commander of Law Enforcement and the Northern Arizona Regional Academy from 2011-2013 and the Commander of Detention Services from 2013-2016.

“I have been training my whole career for this job,” Rhodes said. “I believe in the rule of law, fair and equitable application of the justice system, upholding the Constitution, and the defense of civil rights. As your Sheriff, I will work hard to decriminalize mental illness, continue to promote collaborative leadership across agencies, and seek cooperation with all sectors to produce cost savings.”

The Daily Courier

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Russell to retire from YCSO; Rhodes to take over second-in-command position
Graduates join YCSO ranks
County attorney buys into YCSO’s ‘Reach Out’ program
Letter: Helping inmates
Letter: Impressive program

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries