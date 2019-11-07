OFFERS
Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed

Crews work at the scene of a downed power pole on Willow Creek Road north of Pioneer Parkway. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 4:16 p.m.

Willow Creek Road closure by Courier Video

The Prescott Police Department announced on Thursday that Willow Creek Road north of Pioneer Parkway is currently closed in both directions near James Lane due to a downed power pole which was struck by the trailer of a semi truck. The police department has units on scene re-routing traffic and crews are on their way to make the scene safe and remove the pole from the road.

The police are also currently working a rollover crash in the 100 Block of Grove Avenue involving minor injuries. Lanes are limited but there are no closures at this time.

No further information was available. Watch dcourier.com for any updates.

Crews work at the scene of a downed power pole on Willow Creek Road north of Pioneer Parkway. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

