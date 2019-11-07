Report: Downed power pole hit, part of Willow Creek Road closed
The Prescott Police Department announced on Thursday that Willow Creek Road north of Pioneer Parkway is currently closed in both directions near James Lane due to a downed power pole which was struck by the trailer of a semi truck. The police department has units on scene re-routing traffic and crews are on their way to make the scene safe and remove the pole from the road.
The police are also currently working a rollover crash in the 100 Block of Grove Avenue involving minor injuries. Lanes are limited but there are no closures at this time.
No further information was available. Watch dcourier.com for any updates.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: