PAAR announces Realtor award winners

Juliana Malouff-McCroskey, center, 2019 PAAR president, poses with the 2019 PAAR Realtors of the Year, Lynn Kent, left, and Randy Nelson. (Prescott Area Association of Realtors/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 7:20 p.m.

The Prescott Area Association of Realtors announced its 2019 award winners on Oct. 25 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

Anticipation mounted as members of the association waited to learn who would be named 2019 PAAR Realtor of the Year. Then, Master of Ceremonies Ed Patterman made the announcement that there was a tie, giving the association an opportunity to hand out the award twice. Randy Nelson and Lynn Kent were the recipients of the two awards.

“Nothing means more to me than being recognized by my peers. I am honored and truly grateful to the wonderful Realtors and affiliates I work with in the Prescott area,” Kent said.

“This recognition was truly unexpected,” said Nelson, the other award recipient. “It’s an honor and privilege serving PAAR, our fellow Realtors, our wonderful board members and awesome affiliates with all my heart.”

Other PAAR award winners included:

• 2019 Good Neighbor Award — Steve Karstens;

• 2019 Affiliate of the Year Award — Skye Direen;

• 2019 Rising Star Award — Jennifer McMahon; and,

• 2019 Distinguished Service Award — Kay Carlson.

In addition to announcing the 2019 award winners, the 2020 PAAR officers and directors were also installed at the event. The 2020 PAAR Board of Directors include: President Jeff Bashaw; Immediate Past President Juliana Malouff-McCroskey; President-Elect Tina Seeley; First Vice President Jennifer McMahon; Treasurer Tammy Anderson; Assistant Treasurer Tricia Michelson; Chief Executive Officer Amanda Creel; Appraiser Director Karen Donelson-O’Reilly; Commercial Director Angela Sumner; Property Management Director Diane Tenison; Affiliate Board Liaison Emily Denny; and directors Kyle Braddock, Kay Carlson, Steve Irwin, Holly Meneou, Mona Patton and Jeanelle Shearer.

“I am eager to continue the efforts of the leaders who have paved the way for our association’s success,” Bashaw said after his installation as the 2020 PAAR president. “I know we will continue to make great strides in 2020, and I look forward to working with all the members who commit their time and talents to PAAR.”

As immediate past president, Malouff-McCroskey reflected on the transition, stating that “the passing of the gavel was particularly significant to me, as it symbolized how quickly the years have passed and the changing face of the association.”

The annual installation event allows Realtors from throughout the association and state to gather and celebrate the accomplishments of their peers during 2019. PAAR also recognized its 2019 committee chairs and vice chairs, RAPAC major investors and directors for their contributions to the association during the event.

“The real estate industry is ever evolving, and it’s our volunteer leaders that allow PAAR to position our members for future success,” Creel said. “PAAR is proud to recognize our members who work so hard on behalf of our association, our industry and private property owners.”

The Prescott Area Association of Realtors is one of 1,200 local chapters of the national association. Officially, PAAR covers most of Yavapai County and has more than 1,800 Realtor members from across the county. The term, Realtor, is a trademark for use exclusively by members of the National Association of Realtors, whose members subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics.

Information and photo provided by the Prescott Area Association of Realtors.

