Native American Month Concert, Nov. 9
Native American Month Concert will be held at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Come experience the rich culture of Native America through the songs, stories, and dances of Tony Duncan Productions. "We dance to the four directions to share the stories of our ancestors. We sing songs of celebration as we honor the strength and beauty of our indigenous brothers and sisters. We gather around our elders and listen to the stories passed down from generation to generation."
Filled with knowledge and wisdom; these stories of creation, warriors, and tricksters have captivated audiences far and wide. As we listen to the calling wind we hear the melodies of the Native American flute. Songs of courtship, meditation and healing are heard deep in the canyons of the Southwest.
Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit pecpaf.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: