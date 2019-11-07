Local Peter, Paul and Mary tribute returns to Elks

Local Peter, Paul and Mary tribute, MacDougal Street West, is returning to the Elks Theater and Performing Arts Center Friday, Nov. 15.

Made up of Prescott and Prescott Valley residents Mary Alberts, Rick Shore, Ron Skelton and Bill Rice, the band gets their name from, key place, Alberts said.

“We named ourselves after the street in Greenwich Village where many artists came from, and Mary Travers actually lived on that street,” she said. “Since we’re not out east, we took MacDougal Street West.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The last time the band came to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, they ended up selling out every seat and people were being turned away at the door, Alberts said. With so many people wanting to see them, they thought they’d come again, she said.

“It’s a lively show,” Alberts said. “It’s a lot of fun and we get invited back almost every place we’ve performed.”

The group formed in 2015 because of a love for Peter, Paul and Mary’s music, and after all this time they continue to love the music, she said. They also keep getting bigger and bigger venues, so they’re also looking to see how far they can take the show, Alberts said.

It’s also possible to go to many of their shows and never hear the same set twice. Since there were so many songs Peter, Paul and Mary had, they can’t perform all of them in a 90-minute show and so MacDougal Street West has several sets, Alberts said. Prior to last year’s performance, she said that the group is always learning new songs that Peter, Paul & Mary put out and working to capture their feel and sound while making it their own. It’s always hard to choose which songs to put in or leave out of a set, she said.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St. For more information about MacDougal Street West, visit www.macdougalstreetwest.com.