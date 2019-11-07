OFFERS
Letter: Describing chaos

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 9:07 p.m.

Editor:

Richard Slatin says he is writing his letter to the editor in response to the “current chaos in and around the impeachment process, poor decisions regarding troop recalls,” and other issues not explained. Later he says “we are currently in a Constitutional crisis” and demands Republican elected officials “Do your job.” He neither adequately describes why we are in chaos or what the Constitutional crisis is.

I disagree with Mr. Slatin, the president is doing just as he said he would do when elected. In doing so we have crushed ISIS, killing their commander and second-in-command and destroying much of their operational abilities.

The country’s prosperity has never been better thanks to the president’s efforts to reduce harmful regulations and provide tax breaks for most families and businesses. Unemployment is the lowest it has been in more than 50 years and unemployment is the lowest in our history for blacks, Hispanics, women and people without a high school education. The stock market is at record highs and food stamp participation has dropped by more than six million people.

The Democrats have, I must agree, caused chaos and created a constitutional crisis by attempting a secret coup against an elected president and working on nothing else. I would suggest it is time for Democrats to explain to all of us why they are spending millions of our tax dollars and all of their working time to impeach an elected president, rather than working for the people of the United States.

Hal Bray

Prescott

