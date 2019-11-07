Kornukopia Calendar, Nov. 8-17

Ongoing

Yavapai College Performing Arts Department presents “The Phantom of the Opera,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 14-15 and Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23; 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17 and Sunday, Nov. 24. Tickets start at $25 or are $10 for youth, available online at www.ycpac.com.

Friday, Nov. 8

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Life or Death.”

Chair Yoga, 1 to 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Ages 6-10. 928-777-1537.

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry $9/Shrimp $11, 4:30 to 7 p.m., VFW-Buckey O’Neill Post 541, 202 N. Arizona Ave.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person.

26th Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Hills Club House, 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott.

Fall Colored Pencil Drawing Series: Celebrating the Season, 9 a.m. to noon, Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

4th Annual Street Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes, 311 E. Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott. 928-443-3512.



Bingo, 10:30 a.m. early start – paper sales, noon, games, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street.

Variety Dance Party, 7 p.m. waltz lesson, 8 p.m., party, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street.

Sedona Film Festival presents “#Female Pleasure,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Crafternoon at the Library: Paint & Pages, 2 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Registration required.

Internet Safety for Families, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1537.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Memory Café, 9 to 10 a.m., Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. 928-759-3040.

Showdown 2019 Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m. team check in,Mortimer Farms, Highway 169 and Highway 69, Dewey. Sponsored by Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals Prescott Chapter. Awards for 1st to 3rd place. Go to VAREP Prescott on Facebook to register. 602-432-507.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity Toolbelts & Tuxedos, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 Highway 69, Prescott. Cocktail attire. www.prescotthabitat.org/index.html.

Artisan Craft Fair, 9 to 4 p.m., Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon, Prescott. Locally made one-of-a-kind items will be available. 707-322-3482.

26th Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Yavapai Hills Club House, 4975 Hornet Drive, Prescott.

The Mountain Spinners and Weavers and the Prescott Area Woodturners are presenting their 10th annual Holiday Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grace Sparkes Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley Street, Prescott.

Walk to Fight Suicide Prescott’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk, registration 9 a.m., A.C. Williams Granite Creek Park, 554 6th Street, Prescott. Register at afsp.org/Prescott.

How to Become a Successful Writer, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Librar, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Northern Arizona Suns vs. Auga Caliente Clippers, 5 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Tickets start at $10, available at the box office, by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060 or at www.ticketmaster.com.

4th Annual Street Faire, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Club at Prescott Lakes, 311 E. Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott. 928-443-3512.

Sedona International Film Festival presents Met Live Opera – “Madama Butterfly,” 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sunday, Nov. 10

CoffeeeHouse Concerts Presents: Linda Bilque, 2 to 3:30 p.m. doors open, 2:30 p.m. music begins, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

Artisan Craft Fair, 9 to 3 p.m., Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon, Prescott. Locally made one-of-a-kind items will be available. 707-322-3482.

Sedona International Film Festival presents” A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 3 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Monday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day parade, 10 a.m., courthouse plaza, Prescott.

Food at Post 78 following Veterans Day parade, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt.

Republican Men’s Forum, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hotel St. Michael, 205 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Lunch costs $20. 928-308-1544.

Prescott Jazz Summit Quintet, 6 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $35 per person, available at El Gato Azul, 316 W. Goodwin St. or online at www.elgatoazulprescott.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “The Two Sides Project,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unity Church of Prescott,145 S Arizona Ave. MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “Manhattan Beach.”

5/6 Book Club, 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Grades 5-6. 928-777-1537.

Geology Talks: Tracing the Ancient Origins of Arizona Rivers, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius of Loyola, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sacred Heart Church, 115 Fleury St. Prescott. 928-499-1329 or hcromeek@gmail.com.

Prescott Toastmasters meeting, 6:30 a.m., Fellowship Hall of Unity Church, 145 S Arizona Ave, Prescott. Visitors welcome.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 to 8 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, off Lakeshore Drive in Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or tops.org.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 7:30 a.m., Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-413-4060.

Queen of Hearts, 6 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave. 928-776-1125; vfw541prescott.org.



Touchmark Trekkers beginning hiking club, 8 a.m., Touchmark Health & Fitness Club, 3150 Touchmark Blvd., Prescott. RSVP to this free event at 928-632-7800.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Leonardo: The Works,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Writing Workshops: Scene by Scene, 2 to 4 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road., Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave, Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Let’s Start Writing – Black Out Poetry/Story, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor PC lab, Prescott Valley. 928-759-3040 or www.pvlib.net.

Movies at the Elks – “South Pacific,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Thursday, Nov. 14

WORDS Book Club, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Potluck.

From the Rocks to the River, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley Street, Prescott. http://www.prescottelkstheater.com/event/472be41b9f91e74366ac4b570158f7a7.

Cider Science Happy Hour, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott.

Cuatro Cienegas: An Oasis of Biodiversity in the Chihuahuan Desert, 7 p.m., Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina Street, Prescott.

Friday, Nov. 15

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-778-6965.

Reincarnation discussion group, as examined through regression hypnosis, how and why, 6:30 p.m., Wild Iris Coffee Shop, 124 S. Granite Street. Free, all ages.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

National Book Critics Circle award-winning poet Layli Long Soldier visits The Literary Southwest, 7 p.m., Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147), Prescott. www.yc.edu/Literarysw.

Friday Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m., Post 78, 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person.

The Mingus Mountain BopTet, jazz, 6 to 9 p.m. Thumb Butte Distillery, 400 N. Washington Ave., Prescott.

Line Dance Party, 6:30 p.m. line dance lesson, 7 p.m. party, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser Street.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Register at 928-777-1537.

Docent-led tours of the Phippen Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission, no reservations necessary.

Vintage Base Ball, 10 a.m., Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley Street, Prescott. Mradrian06@yahoo.com.

Keeping the Earth: Religious and Scientific Perspectives on the Environment, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin Street.

MacDougal Street West – Tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Johnny Cash Tribute Band, 7 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets start at $20, available online at www.pca-az.net.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Arizona Humanities Lecture: The Land Ethic: Aldo Leopold in Arizona, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Bingo, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Doors open 12 p.m., games start 1:30 p.m.

One Stage Family Theatre presents “Narnia the Musical” 2 and 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Flip Orley Show, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. $20, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.