Holiday Shopping: Holiday Show & Sale, Nov. 9

The Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild and Prescott Area Woodturners Holiday Show & Sale will be taking place at Grace Sparkes Activity Center (The Armory), 824 E. Gurley St. in Prescott from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

This event showcases exquisitely made one-of-a-kind hand crafted items by local artisans from the quad city area provided by the Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild and Prescott Area Woodturners that will include wearable art, home decor, jewelry, basketry, hand-spun and hand-dyed yarns and fibers, natural edge bowls, vases, pens, Christmas ornaments and more.

There will also be demonstrations throughout the day, raffle tickets available for numerous baskets filled with handmade items and books.

Admission is free. For more information, visit mtnspinweave.org.

