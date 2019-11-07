Holiday Shopping: Artisan Craft Fair, Nov. 9-10

An exciting new craft fair will be held at The Mountain Artists Guild, 228 N. Alarcon in Prescott from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

This intimate venue will host local Artists with original, unique and affordable items including crocheted shawls, quilted table runners, wall hangings, therapy rice bags, ornaments, purses, wreaths, gnomes, gemstone and lapidary jewelry, leather wares, pottery and more.

Admission and parking is free. For more information, call Jan @ 707-322-3482 or visit mountainartistsguild.org.

