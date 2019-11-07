OFFERS
High-risk recall of chicken products by Simmons Prepared Foods announced

Pictured is an example of what the Simmons labels could look like; 2 million pounds of poultry products have been recalled as of Nov. 5, 2019. (Simmons Prepared Foods/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 4:01 p.m.

WASHINGTON – Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., a Gentry, Arkansas, establishment, is recalling more than 2 million pounds of poultry products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced.

The poultry items were produced from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019. This is considered a Class 1 recall - "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. establishments during further processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at 888-831-7007.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

