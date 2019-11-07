OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

At a Glance: MAG hosts craft fair

The City of Prescott is honoring those who have served with its annual Veteran’s Day Parade through downtown Monday, Nov. 11.

The City of Prescott is honoring those who have served with its annual Veteran’s Day Parade through downtown Monday, Nov. 11.

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 8:41 p.m.

See a Veteran’s Day parade

The City of Prescott is honoring those who have served with its annual Veteran’s Day Parade through downtown Monday, Nov. 11. It begins with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on the main stage at Cortez and Union streets across from courthouse plaza, and the parade itself begins at 11 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Never Forget Their Service.” The route starts at the corner of Cortez and Willis streets then goes south on Cortez Street to Goodwin Street where it goes west to Montezuma Street and then north to Sheldon Street.

For more information, call the city of Prescott at 928-777-1100 or for an application to participate in the parade for free, visit www.prescott-az.gov/event/2019-veterans-day-parade.

MAG hosts craft fair

Mountain Artists Guild has an indoor Artisan Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. All of the items in the fair are handcrafted by local artists and include jewelry in several mediums, leatherwork, pottery, note cards, fiber artistry, purses, bead work, gift boxes, Christmas décor and more.

Mountain Artists Guild is located at 228 N. Alarcon St. For more information, call 928-445-2510.

Visit a holiday show

The Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild and the Prescott Area Woodturners are teaming up once again for the 10th annual Holiday Show & Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This free show is at the Prescott Armory, 824 E. Gurley St.

For more information, visit www.mtnspinweave.org and www.prescottareawoodturners.com.

‘Viva La Verde’ documentary screens at Elks

Get a glimpse at the vision, challenge and responsibility of saving the Verde River and the Granite Dells in From the Rocks to the River at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

The event will have speeches by Conservation Director of Save the Dells and Southwest Advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity Joe Trudeau, Gary Beverly president of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group and chairman of the Yavapai Group of the Sierra Club and Save the Dells Chairwoman Amber Fields, an introduction to the Granite Dells Preservation Foundation by Damon Myers, a screening of the “Viva La Verde” documentary and an informal Q&A following the film. There will also be live music and Granite Dells Art on display.

Tickets are $25 for VIP or $10 for general admission and are available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Holiday Shopping: Artisan Craft Fair, Nov. 9-10
KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Nov. 11
Kornukopia Calendar, Nov. 8-17
KornUkopia Calendar: Nov. 10-19
KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Nov. 4

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries