At a Glance: MAG hosts craft fair

See a Veteran’s Day parade

The City of Prescott is honoring those who have served with its annual Veteran’s Day Parade through downtown Monday, Nov. 11. It begins with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on the main stage at Cortez and Union streets across from courthouse plaza, and the parade itself begins at 11 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Never Forget Their Service.” The route starts at the corner of Cortez and Willis streets then goes south on Cortez Street to Goodwin Street where it goes west to Montezuma Street and then north to Sheldon Street.

For more information, call the city of Prescott at 928-777-1100 or for an application to participate in the parade for free, visit www.prescott-az.gov/event/2019-veterans-day-parade.

MAG hosts craft fair

Mountain Artists Guild has an indoor Artisan Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. All of the items in the fair are handcrafted by local artists and include jewelry in several mediums, leatherwork, pottery, note cards, fiber artistry, purses, bead work, gift boxes, Christmas décor and more.

Mountain Artists Guild is located at 228 N. Alarcon St. For more information, call 928-445-2510.

Visit a holiday show

The Mountain Spinners and Weavers Guild and the Prescott Area Woodturners are teaming up once again for the 10th annual Holiday Show & Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This free show is at the Prescott Armory, 824 E. Gurley St.

For more information, visit www.mtnspinweave.org and www.prescottareawoodturners.com.

‘Viva La Verde’ documentary screens at Elks

Get a glimpse at the vision, challenge and responsibility of saving the Verde River and the Granite Dells in From the Rocks to the River at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.

The event will have speeches by Conservation Director of Save the Dells and Southwest Advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity Joe Trudeau, Gary Beverly president of the Citizens Water Advocacy Group and chairman of the Yavapai Group of the Sierra Club and Save the Dells Chairwoman Amber Fields, an introduction to the Granite Dells Preservation Foundation by Damon Myers, a screening of the “Viva La Verde” documentary and an informal Q&A following the film. There will also be live music and Granite Dells Art on display.

Tickets are $25 for VIP or $10 for general admission and are available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.