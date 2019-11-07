OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Gameday Glance: #13 Prescott at #4 Desert Edge – 4A State Playoffs
Prep Football

Prescott's Ethan Pena runs the ball down field during the Badgers' 56-0 win over Mohave on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 11:38 p.m.

Gameday Glance — 4A State Playoffs First Round

Who: No. 13 Prescott Badgers at No. 4 Desert Edge

When: Friday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Goodyear, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (41-20, 6th season); Desert Edge – Jose Lucero (33-14, 4th season)

Records: Prescott (7-3, 5-1 Grand Canyon); Desert Edge (7-3, 4-0 West Valley)

Last Week: Prescott – Quarterback Dellin Boyd ran for three touchdowns and Colby Macbeth had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score to propel the Badgers over Mingus 55-13; Desert Edge – The Scorpions scored 28 unanswered points in the first quarter and quarterback Adryan Lara threw for three touchdowns in a 44-20 rout over Lake Havasu.

Last Meeting: Desert Edge 34, Prescott 24 (Aug. 23, 2019, in Goodyear)

The Setting: In Week 1, the Badgers led Desert Edge 17-13 with 8:34 left in the second quarter but were outscored 21-7 the rest of the way in a 34-24 loss. The Scorpions are expected to throw the ball a lot less and attempt to control the ball more with the running game in the first round of the 4A state playoffs after Lara threw 45 times in Week 1.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Desert Edge – So. QB Adryan Lara; Jr. CB Steven Ortiz; So. OL Gavin Groscious; Soph. RB Jeryll Mcintosh; Sr. WR Jihad Marks; Jr. WR Andrew Patterson;

Weather: 75 degrees at kickoff, clear, 30% humidity, 4 mph N, sunset at 5:33 p.m.

Final Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 8 Coconino — 6-0(9-1)

No. 13 Prescott — 5-1(7-3)

No. 20 Flagstaff — 3-3(6-4)

Bradshaw Mountain — 3-3(5-5)

Mohave — 2-4(3-7)

Lee Williams — 2-4(4-5)

Mingus — 0-6(0-10)

Tonight’s Games

No. 16 Glendale at No. 1 Sahuaro, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Gila Ridge at No. 8 Coconino, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Casa Grande at No. 5 Walden Grove, 7 p.m.

No. 13 Prescott at No. 4 Desert Edge, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Marcos de Niza at No. 3 Canyon Del Oro, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Pueblo Magnet at No. 6 Mesquite, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Greenway at No. 7 Peoria, 7 p.m.

No. 15 Tempe at No. 2 Cactus, 7 p.m.

