OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Flores: Why 'done' is better than 'perfect'

Britt Flores. (Courtesy)

Britt Flores. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Britt Flores, Courier Columnist | bfloreswrites
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 9 p.m.

I’ve been paralyzed about what to write this week for two days now. I’ve gone back and forth between feeling I’ve been redundant in my articles about self-care, wondering if I should start writing more scientific articles about the effects of aluminum on the human body, and then wondering if anyone really cares? I’ve started and stopped this column about three different times in my head and postponed its writing until right this very second.

Normally I wouldn’t give our readers such an intimate view about what transpires in a writer’s head before striking literature “gold” (not that what I write is “gold”) however I thought it was relevant to bring our readers, you, into a more personalized perspective of the silliness I put myself through creatively, every time I write.

A while ago, I heard the phrase, “It’s better “done” than perfect.” When I first heard it, I immediately argued with the idea. Why finish projects when they clearly aren’t your best? Why produce art publicly, that isn’t the absolute, perfect reflection of the brilliant artist we think we are?

The answer is simple. People who complete tasks have a greater opportunity to hone their crafts (whether it’s writing or metal working) than people who sit paralyzed, and don’t even begin, or worse, like myself, don’t finish their projects.

How many artists have half-finished, orphaned creative “children” lying around a workshop or taking up precious space in their heads? I know for myself; I’m constantly working and re-working the novel I’ve been working on for a YEAR, only to really have written two thousand new words over the past 6 months. How sad it is, and how selfish really, that so many brilliant ideas are trapped at the “gate” between an artist’s imagination and true reality. Wouldn’t it be nice if more of us brought our brain children out and into the open so we could all enjoy them?

Here’s a different way of looking at things — what if we sent our actual children back to our Creator before being born? It would look something like this:

“Hey God? I hear you’re sending me a kid ... is it perfect? I mean, does it have flaws or do you think you should work on it a little more … you know, get out the kinks?”

Then God being benevolent, and patient responds, nodding with kindness, “Of course, my child. Your child is perfect.”

Then you say, “Are you sure, God? I mean, like, really sure? What if people don’t like it. What if someone thinks it’s ugly ... I mean, don’t you think you should work on it a little more?”

Let’s pause a moment to imagine our Creator, holding this perfect little soul in Its hands, with a confused look on its face? The whole scenario sounds ridiculous! Right?

The same ridiculousness is what we put ourselves through each day. We hold back our creativity, our visions — we never even start to work on our dreams because we’re always waiting. Waiting for the right moment, the right equipment, the right number of people to “like” us and follow us on Instagram, the right number of stars in the sky, meanwhile worried someone may not like what we produce.

The blessing of completing a project is twofold: Number one — you can say you actually did it. “Bragging rights” are everything for creative self-esteem. Number two — you can look at your work and truly perfect and critique it! You can evolve your art, and through “evolutionizing” your art, you can evolve your very self.

To that end, I’ll leave you with one more chestnut: “One person’s trash is another’s treasure.” Bottom line is, if you really, REALLY bomb on a project, the odds are there will be at least ONE person that loves it. So, what are you waiting for? Be brave, get it done.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Column: Stress overload leads to adrenal fatigue
Flores: Fad diets won’t work unless you are willing to do one thing
Witucki: Bracing for the big chill — at least for a former Yuman
Dear Annie: Friend’s bad friends
Dear Annie: The cure for writer’s block

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries