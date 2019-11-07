Feature Home: 7820 E. Talking Iron Lane • Prescott Valley
BRAND NEW HOMES in Shadow Ridge at Pronghorn Ranch OPEN DAILY FROM 10AM – 5PM
Brand new homes are available in the popular Shadow Ridge community at Pronghorn Ranch in Prescott Valley. It is here that Dorn Homes offers award-winning Farmhouse and Country Estates architecture that feature Th e Organic Home™ Plus and Exclusive Building Science. Th ere are five floor plans to choose from, ranging from 1,508-2,226 sq. ft. These homes off er the ability to add your personal touch and choose all the finishes, allowing for the design of your dream home. Walking and biking trails allow you to explore the master-planned community, which boasts three parks, year-round heated pools, putting greens, and a well-appointed community Clubhouse. The Clubhouse offers a 24-hour fitness center, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts, and more.
New Homes Starting from the High $200s
Open 10-5 Daily
Dorn Homes
928-237-2600
www.dornhomes.com
