Self-driving car in fatal crash didn't anticipate jaywalkers, new NTSB report says

In this March 19, 2018, file image taken from video provided by ABC-15, an investigators works at the scene of a fatal accident involving a self driving Uber car in Tempe, Ariz. Police outside Phoenix recently closed part of a street to conduct a lighting test as an investigation continues into the 2018 death of a woman who was struck and killed by an Uber self-driving SUV. The Maricopa County Attorney s Office says prosecutors asked for more investigation before making a decision about whether to charge backup driver Rafaela Vasquez who was supposed to take control in an emergency. Another prosecutor s office decided in March not to charge Uber. (ABC-15.com via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 9:59 a.m.

PHOENIX — A new federal report into last year's fatal crash involving a self-driving car in suburban Phoenix says the Uber vehicle couldn't anticipate the actions of jaywalkers.

The National Transportation Safety Board report also says the SUV wasn't designed to slam on the brakes to reduce the severity of an unavoidable accident.

A 49-year-old woman was killed in the March 2018 crash while pushing a bicycle across a dark Tempe street.

It was the first fatality in the country involving a self-driving vehicle.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office hasn't decided whether to file charges against the driver.

According to the Arizona Republic, the NTSB released more than 400 pages of documents this week ahead of a Nov. 19 meeting during which the board will discuss the probable cause of the crash.

More like this story

Arizona prosecutor, Sheila Polk, says Uber not criminally liable in crash
Feds: Uber self-driving SUV saw pedestrian but didn't brake
Report: Uber driver streaming 'The Voice' just before Arizona crash
Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona
Police test lighting in probe of Uber self-driving crash

