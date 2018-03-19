Self-driving car in fatal crash didn't anticipate jaywalkers, new NTSB report says
PHOENIX — A new federal report into last year's fatal crash involving a self-driving car in suburban Phoenix says the Uber vehicle couldn't anticipate the actions of jaywalkers.
The National Transportation Safety Board report also says the SUV wasn't designed to slam on the brakes to reduce the severity of an unavoidable accident.
A 49-year-old woman was killed in the March 2018 crash while pushing a bicycle across a dark Tempe street.
It was the first fatality in the country involving a self-driving vehicle.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office hasn't decided whether to file charges against the driver.
According to the Arizona Republic, the NTSB released more than 400 pages of documents this week ahead of a Nov. 19 meeting during which the board will discuss the probable cause of the crash.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: