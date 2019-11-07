Death Notice: Dakota Rae Owens

Dakota Rae Owens, born January 25th, 1991 in Cottonwood, Ariz, passed away on November 4th, 2019 in Chandler, Ariz. A visitation will be held at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home Chapel, 303 S. Cortez Street, in Prescott, Ariz. on Friday, November 8th, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m., at the Pioneer’s Home Cemetery, in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.