Come see Grease, the musical, Nov. 7-9

Grease, the musical will be performed at Footlight Productions, 6425 E. 2nd St., Suite B in Prescott Valley from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 7-8 and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

This show has been modified to be family friendly. Book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Musical put on by Footlight Productions at Fusion of Movement. Directed by Ben Naasz. Presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Tickets are $10, kids 5 and under are free and can be purchased at the door.

For more information, call 928-775-2520.

