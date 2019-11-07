OFFERS
Arizona Corrections Dept.: Inmate walks away from work crew

Joshua J. Speedling, a minimum-custody inmate, walked away from an off-site work crew in Casa Grande on Wednesday, November 6. (Courtesy)

Joshua J. Speedling, a minimum-custody inmate, walked away from an off-site work crew in Casa Grande on Wednesday, November 6. (Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 12:59 p.m.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Corrections says a minimum-custody inmate walked away from an off-site work crew in Casa Grande.

The department said Thursday that Joshua J. Speedling walked away from the crew at 8 p.m. Wednesday and that state and local law enforcement agencies were notified at that time.

The department's online profile for Speedling says he is white, weighs 215 pounds (97.5 kilograms) and is 6-foot-4 (193 centimeters) tall. Court records indicate Speedling is 38 years old.

Speedling was sentenced to five years in prison on Maricopa County convictions for forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and a dangerous drug violation.

