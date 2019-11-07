OFFERS
Nov. 08
Alaska university taking PB&J as payment for parking tickets

In this Feb. 14, 2011 file photo, Smucker's Simply Fruit Strawberry is spread atop peanut butter in Pittsburgh. Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska, Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly. KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. Officials say the food goes to students in need. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

In this Feb. 14, 2011 file photo, Smucker's Simply Fruit Strawberry is spread atop peanut butter in Pittsburgh. Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska, Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly. KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger. Officials say the food goes to students in need. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 11:55 p.m.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — What a lip-smacking offer!

Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.

This 2001 file photo shows Jif peanut butter and Smuckers grape jelly framing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in Cincinnati, Ohio. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)

KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.

Officials say the food goes to students in need.

University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.

Officials say two 16-ounce (454-gram) jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.

Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.

