8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations

The detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force (PANT) arrested eight people in connection with an illegal marijuana grow, drug sales and weapons violations, according to a release Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 6 a.m. Oct. 31, PANT detectives, along with assistance from Cottonwood Police officers, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies and personnel from the state’s Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) task force, a search warrant was served on the 3000 block of E. State Route 89A in Cottonwood.

In recent weeks, PANT detectives received information regarding an illegal marijuana grow, general drug sales, weapons violations, etc., at a property on State Route 89A in the Bridgeport area near Cottonwood.

When the search warrant was served, several persons were detained including the eight suspects. One male fled the property as officers approached and was not caught, YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in a release.

During the search of 50-year-old John Boyce Turner’s bedroom, detectives found a spoon with meth residue, one bindle, 11 used syringes, one broken meth pipe with residue, one bong, plastic tube with residue, one bag with marijuana and one jar with marijuana.

In the living room occupied by Janelle Hockett, 21, and Cody Lawrence Hemmer-Jackson, 21, detectives located six jars of marijuana and plastic container with marijuana, one glass jar with marijuana, one cell phone, one glass pipe with meth residue, three marijuana pipes with residue, one methamphetamine pipe with residue and one homemade Gatorade bottle meth bong with residue.

In the kitchen, two marijuana plants in individual flower pots and a kit containing one marijuana pipe with residue and two meth pipes with residue.

Detectives noted suspect Travis Alan Mcafee, 41, had been contacted in August regarding an illegal Marijuana grow on his property and given an opportunity to either discard the grow or obtain proper licensing.

Mcafee failed to do either.

During the search of his room the following items were found: one New England 20-gauge shotgun, two Remington .22 caliber rifles, digital scale, three jars with marijuana seeds and marijuana, 3.5 grams of marijuana in a black bag and three marijuana pipes with residue and one methamphetamine pipe with residue.

Deputies also found one jar of marijuana and marijuana seeds, three marijuana pipes, about two grams of heroin, a useable quantity of heroin in plastic jar, a note pad with a "Pay and Owe" ledger, 11 jars of marijuana; one bong with methamphetamine residue, a useable quantity of methamphetamine and one tinfoil with more heroin residue.

During a search of Michael Allen Ellison, 40, personal items and living space, he was found to be in possession of several used syringes and 1/2 gram methamphetamine.

While Officers were clearing the secondary structure on the property, 22-year-old Austin William Fourzan was contacted in an office area converted into his living space.

In the room was two clear jars containing marijuana (weighing 1/2 ounce), a marijuana grinder with marijuana inside, marijuana bong, and a used methamphetamine pipe with residue.

Dylan Ray Mills, 19, and Shawn Edward O’Leary, 47, were arrested based on drug access, possession and use in common areas of the property.

Eight suspects arrested

The investigation resulted in the arrest of eight suspects identified and charged as follows:

Travis Alan Mcafee, 41, possession of marijuana, cultivating marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia X3, and possession of firearm during felony. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

Michael Allen Ellison, 40, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

John Boyce Turner, 50, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and has since been released.

Austin William Fourzan, 22, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. He was released.

Dylan Ray Mills, 19, possession of paraphernalia X2 and possession of marijuana. He was released.

Cody Lawrence Hemmer-Jackson, 21, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. He was released.

Janelle Hockett, 21, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. She was released.

Shawn Edward Oleary, 47, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia X2. He was released.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.