OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 07
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations

Top row, l-r: Michael Allen Ellison, John Boyce Turner, Shawn Edward Oleary and Dylan Ray Mills. Bottom row, l-r: Travis Alan Mcafee, Janelle Hockett, Cody Lawrence Hemmer-Jackson and Austin William Fourzan. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Top row, l-r: Michael Allen Ellison, John Boyce Turner, Shawn Edward Oleary and Dylan Ray Mills. Bottom row, l-r: Travis Alan Mcafee, Janelle Hockett, Cody Lawrence Hemmer-Jackson and Austin William Fourzan. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 2:46 p.m.

The detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force (PANT) arrested eight people in connection with an illegal marijuana grow, drug sales and weapons violations, according to a release Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 6 a.m. Oct. 31, PANT detectives, along with assistance from Cottonwood Police officers, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies and personnel from the state’s Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) task force, a search warrant was served on the 3000 block of E. State Route 89A in Cottonwood.

photo

A kit filled with drugs was found in the house on the 3000 block of E. State Route 89A in Cottonwood after detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force served a search warrant Oct. 31, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

In recent weeks, PANT detectives received information regarding an illegal marijuana grow, general drug sales, weapons violations, etc., at a property on State Route 89A in the Bridgeport area near Cottonwood.

When the search warrant was served, several persons were detained including the eight suspects. One male fled the property as officers approached and was not caught, YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said in a release.

During the search of 50-year-old John Boyce Turner’s bedroom, detectives found a spoon with meth residue, one bindle, 11 used syringes, one broken meth pipe with residue, one bong, plastic tube with residue, one bag with marijuana and one jar with marijuana.

photo

Drugs were found in the house on the 3000 block of E. State Route 89A in Cottonwood after detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force served a search warrant Oct. 31, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

In the living room occupied by Janelle Hockett, 21, and Cody Lawrence Hemmer-Jackson, 21, detectives located six jars of marijuana and plastic container with marijuana, one glass jar with marijuana, one cell phone, one glass pipe with meth residue, three marijuana pipes with residue, one methamphetamine pipe with residue and one homemade Gatorade bottle meth bong with residue.

In the kitchen, two marijuana plants in individual flower pots and a kit containing one marijuana pipe with residue and two meth pipes with residue.

Detectives noted suspect Travis Alan Mcafee, 41, had been contacted in August regarding an illegal Marijuana grow on his property and given an opportunity to either discard the grow or obtain proper licensing.

Mcafee failed to do either.

During the search of his room the following items were found: one New England 20-gauge shotgun, two Remington .22 caliber rifles, digital scale, three jars with marijuana seeds and marijuana, 3.5 grams of marijuana in a black bag and three marijuana pipes with residue and one methamphetamine pipe with residue.

photo

A New England 20-gauge shotgun was found in the house on the 3000 block of E. State Route 89A in Cottonwood after detectives with the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force served a search warrant Oct. 31, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Deputies also found one jar of marijuana and marijuana seeds, three marijuana pipes, about two grams of heroin, a useable quantity of heroin in plastic jar, a note pad with a "Pay and Owe" ledger, 11 jars of marijuana; one bong with methamphetamine residue, a useable quantity of methamphetamine and one tinfoil with more heroin residue.

During a search of Michael Allen Ellison, 40, personal items and living space, he was found to be in possession of several used syringes and 1/2 gram methamphetamine.

While Officers were clearing the secondary structure on the property, 22-year-old Austin William Fourzan was contacted in an office area converted into his living space.

In the room was two clear jars containing marijuana (weighing 1/2 ounce), a marijuana grinder with marijuana inside, marijuana bong, and a used methamphetamine pipe with residue.

Dylan Ray Mills, 19, and Shawn Edward O’Leary, 47, were arrested based on drug access, possession and use in common areas of the property.

Eight suspects arrested

The investigation resulted in the arrest of eight suspects identified and charged as follows:

Travis Alan Mcafee, 41, possession of marijuana, cultivating marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia X3, and possession of firearm during felony. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

Michael Allen Ellison, 40, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He remains in-custody on a $10,000 bond.

John Boyce Turner, 50, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and has since been released.

Austin William Fourzan, 22, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. He was released.

Dylan Ray Mills, 19, possession of paraphernalia X2 and possession of marijuana. He was released.

Cody Lawrence Hemmer-Jackson, 21, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. He was released.

Janelle Hockett, 21, possession of paraphernalia X2, and possession of marijuana. She was released.

Shawn Edward Oleary, 47, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia X2. He was released.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Deputies arrest two people after traffic stop
7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
Narcotics taskforce arrests 2 Prescott Valley residents
2 students arrested on drug paraphernalia charges
Man arrested on charges of cultivation of marijuana

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries