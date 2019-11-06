OFFERS
Yavapai sweeps Arizona Western to claim regional title
Junior College Volleyball

Yavapai volleyball poses for a team photo and shows off their plaque after defeating Arizona Western 3-0 in the NCJAA Region 1 title match on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Walraven Gym in Prescott. (Yavapai Athletics/Courtesy)

Yavapai volleyball poses for a team photo and shows off their plaque after defeating Arizona Western 3-0 in the NCJAA Region 1 title match on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Walraven Gym in Prescott. (Yavapai Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 10:42 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Despite falling short twice to Arizona Western in the regular season, Yavapai volleyball got their revenge when it counted most.

Not only did the Roughriders defeat the Matadors for the NCJAA Region title match on Tuesday, they did it in convincing fashion by getting the sweep (25-10, 25-14, 25-9). This victory advances Yavapai to the NJCAA District Championship against Hill College (Texas) on Saturday in Texas.

A true balanced effort propelled the Roughriders to their win as Arizona Western never even reached the 15-point mark in any of the three sets. For Yavapai, Pilar Daugherty registered 32 assists and seven digs while Kennedy Wright tallied 14 kills and four digs.

Wright, along with Lacie Tenney (12 kills), helped the Roughriders formulate an impressive .378 attack percentage for the match. Heather Wanninger contributed 21 digs while Alia Rasmussen added 15.

The Roughriders’ performance was a stark contrast from their two regular-season contests against the Matadors, losing by a combined score of 6-1. Yavapai now improves to 20-5 on the season.

The winner of Saturday’s NJCAA District Championship between Yavapai and Hill College will move on to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

