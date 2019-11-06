OFFERS
Tkachuk scores in OT to give Flames 4-3 win over Coyotes
NHL

Arizona Coyotes' Derek Stepan, right, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Derek Stepan, right, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 12:23 a.m.

CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk scored with 34 seconds on the clock in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 comeback victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

After the Flames trailed 3-1 late in the third period, Tkachuk and Mark Giordano scored in a 49-second span to tie it. Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, and David Rittich made 34 saves.

Clayton Keller, Christian Dvorak and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Coyotes.

Antti Raanta started in net for Arizona and stopped 39 shots after Darcy Kuemper earned the win in overtime the previous night at Edmonton.

Giordano threaded a low shot through traffic to score stick side at 17:19 of the third. Tkachuk beat Raanta with a shot from the top of the circle for a power-play goal at 16:30.

Hinostroza pounced on a turnover behind Calgary's net and beat Rittich's glove at 10:31 for his first of the season.

Gaudreau halved a 2-0 deficit with a power-play goal at 17:16 of the second. The winger ended Calgary's 0-for-13 drought with the man advantage.

With Carl Soderberg serving a hooking penalty, Gaudreau redirected Tkachuk's cross-ice pass by Raanta to end a 12-game streak without a goal.

After Raanta denied a breaking Mark Jankowski to open the period, Dvorak tipped an off-speed shot by Phil Kessel past Rittich at 4:09.

Rittich turned away Michael Grabner on a breakaway with his right pad with 2½ minutes remaining in the period.

Keller scored at 8:29 when Calgary turned the puck over in its zone near the blue line. Nick Schmaltz in the high slot dished to Keller for a top-shelf one-timer.

The 23-year-old Schmaltz got his team-leading 14th point of the season.

NOTES

Calgary wing Milan Lucic served the second game of his two-game suspension for punching Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Flames: Host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

