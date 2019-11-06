OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 06
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Suspects in slayings slip into walls to flee California jail

These undated photos provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office show inmates Santos Fonseca, left, and Jonathan Salazar, right, who escaped from from Monterey County Jail Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Authorities say the two murder suspects have escaped from central California's Monterey County Jail. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

These undated photos provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office show inmates Santos Fonseca, left, and Jonathan Salazar, right, who escaped from from Monterey County Jail Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Authorities say the two murder suspects have escaped from central California's Monterey County Jail. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Originally Published: November 6, 2019 11:21 a.m.

MONTEREY, Calif. — Two inmates charged with murder broke out of a California jail over the weekend after climbing through a hole they made in a bathroom ceiling of their housing unit and then squeezing through a wall before finding an escape hatch, authorities said Monday, Nov. 4.

Santos Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, made the hole measuring about 8 inches tall and 22 inches wide in the guards’ blind spot and then slipped into the walls of the jail Sunday in the city of Salinas, Monterey County Sheriff’s Capt. John Thornburg said.

Inside the wall, the two inmates maneuvered past ducts and pipes in a maintenance access area until they reached a hatch. They kicked it open and made it to an outdoor area that was covered in construction fencing, rather than security fencing with barbed wire, Thornburg said.

“We consider them dangerous,” he said. “Please dial 911 if anybody does see them or knows where they are.”

Investigators have not yet determined how long they worked on making the hole or if anyone else helped them escape the jail in the farming city of about 160,000 people roughly 100 miles south of San Francisco. They were reported missing at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Thornburg said.

There was another escape about five years ago, when an inmate climbed through a ventilation duct in a different housing unit, he said.

Fonseca and Salazar had been behind bars since last year and were awaiting trial on murder counts and “numerous other felony charges” in separate cases, authorities said.

Fonseca is accused of shooting Lorenzo Gomez Acosta, 37, to death on June 2, 2018, while the victim sat in his car on a video call with his wife in Mexico, the Californian newspaper in Salinas reported.

She saw a scuffle, heard her husband screaming “no” and then gunshots rang out, Salinas police Officer Froylan Aranda testified at a preliminary hearing in March.

Fonseca told police that his gang leader told him to kill someone to prove he was still loyal to the “Boronda gang,” Detective Gabriela Contreras testified. Acosta was reportedly chosen at random.

Three days later, Fonseca shot and killed Ernesto Garcia Cruz, 27, in a Salinas park, authorities allege. He told police that the gang leader also ordered the slaying and that he picked his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend “to send him a message,” Contreras said, according to the newspaper.

Salazar was arrested in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jaime Martinez as the victim drove in Salinas with his girlfriend and 18-month-old son, the newspaper reported. The woman was shot and treated at a hospital, while the child wasn’t hurt.

Police investigated the on Oct. 12, 2017, shooting as gang-related. Officers said at Salazar’s preliminary hearing earlier this year that his tattoos, including the letter P on his cheek, refer to his Sureño offshoot gang, La Posada Trece, the Californian reported. His trial was scheduled to begin in January.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the fugitives’ arrests.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch: Police arrest Scottish rape suspect who may have faked death
Jailbreak: Inmates used peanut butter to fool guard
Captured Alabama inmate is denied bail, and peanut butter
Inmate in hot water: Police find escapee soaking in hot tub
Pancake stop snags inmate who fled jail with help from mom

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries