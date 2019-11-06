OFFERS
Sectionals loom on the horizon for Badgers
Prep Cross-Country

Prescott’s Aiden McCarter, left, and Micah Arminio, right, lead the pack during the Bradshaw Mountain Cross-Country Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 10:44 p.m.

PRESCOTT — The cross-country postseason has finally arrived and Prescott will look to grab of those top-eight spots during sectionals on Friday at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook.

Both Prescott’s boys and girls teams are ranked No. 2 in Division III and it seems they are ready to make their mark at sectionals.

Head coach Cylinda Bray said the main focus for this meet is just to finish amongst the top-eight teams that will qualify for the state meet next weekend. Bray stresses that it will not be beneficial for her runners to go all in and try to get first place because it will overwork them for the more important state meet.

All in all, the Badgers are still expected to perform well against the rest of Section IV, which also includes teams like Page, Bradshaw Mountain, Coconino, Blue Ridge, and Ganado. On the boys side, Page will be Prescott’s strongest competition as they are ranked No. 1 in Division III.

Prescott’s Micah Arminio, Alec Almendarez, Lisandro McCarter, Aiden McCarter, Samuel Mackin and Brandon Williams will all be racing for the boys team at sectionals. McKenna Bray, Emily McMahon, Briar Williams, Michelle Parent and Geneva Raber will round out the girls team.

The course is a familiar one to the Badgers as it’s been the home of the sectional meet for the last three years. Cylinda Bray said it’s a rough course that features different types of terrain, including grass and gravel. It’s also a hilly course and is at a high altitude of at least 5,600 feet.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

