Rummage sale benefits United Animal Friends, Nov. 8-20
Originally Published: November 6, 2019 9:41 a.m.
United Animal Friends’ annual “Rummage to the Rescue” rummage sale will be held over two weekends at Fortner Warehouse, 428 N. Mount Vernon Ave. in Prescott.
Hours:
- Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Items will be half price
- Monday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Shoppers can make an offer on items
- Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Remaining items free to the public
For more information, visit unitedanimalfriends.org.
