Obituary Notice: Bobby Ray Tinnin

Bobby Ray Tinnin, age 78 was born March 26th, 1941 in Fredricktown, Mo., and passed away on November 5th, 2019 in Bagdad, Ariz. The family will receive friends and guests from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Friday, November 8th, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave, in Prescott, Ariz. A funeral service will begin at 10:15 a.m., with the burial to follow at Genung Cemetery, in Peeples Valley, Ariz. Heritage Memory Mortuary handled the arrangements.