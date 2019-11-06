Obituary Notice: Barbara Ann McCauley

Barbara Ann McCauley, age 76, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., was born December 2nd, 1942 in Chicago, Ill. and passed away Monday, November 4th, 2019. Services will be held at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 E. Highway 69, in Prescott Valley, on Friday, November 8th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.