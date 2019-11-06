OFFERS
Obituary: Lavinia “Vinnie” Berdge

Lavinia “Vinnie” Berdge

Lavinia “Vinnie” Berdge

Originally Published: November 6, 2019 9:21 p.m.

Lavinia “Vinnie” Berdge, 82, passed away peacefully October 25, 2019 at Alta Vista Retirement Community in Prescott, Ariz. Born in Waltham, Mass. to the late Edward and Helen Berdge, she grew up in Ridley Park, Penn. Vinnie worked as a cosmetic chemist for Bishop Industries in NJ, Menley & James Laboratories (Love Cosmetics) as well as Frances Denny, Inc. in Philadelphia and Cheesebrough-Pond’s in Connecticut.

Vinnie semi-retired and opened her own frame shops in Exton and Downingtown, Penn.

Vinnie was an avid stamp collector, also enjoying gardening and woodworking. She was active in the Girl Scouts of America and won a trip to a world encampment in France. Vinnie was known for her kindness and generosity, which was mostly anonymous. Vinnie was predeceased by her friend and companion, Alice Burgdorfer; sister and brother-in-law, Gertrude and Alden Goudy and her great-nephew, Arthur Goudy.

Vinnie is survived by nephew and wife, Bruce and Jacquie Goudy, great-niece, Jeanine Bruckman and extended family. Vinnie was a member of the Vestry and Communicant at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Prescott. Services for Vinnie will be private. A Mass will be said at St. Paul’s in her memory on November 9th at 11:00 a.m.

Donations may be made in her name to The National WWII Museum, New Orleans.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Information provided by survivors.

